The Government recently issued Decision No. 13 on promoting the development of solar energy in the long term. Each solar power project is able to sign a 20-year contract with the State, through which excess energy can be sold at a price of 8.38 cent per kWh. The policy greatly benefits the central region, which boasts year-round sunny weather and is considered ideal for solar energy development.



Rooftop solar power projects not only help tackle energy shortages and environmental problems but also bring about sustainable economic value for their owners.



With 180 solar power projects generating 282,000 kWh for the national grid to date, the owners of solar energy systems in Quang Binh have earned 550 million VND in total. More such projects are expected soon in the province, which contribute to ensuring national energy security and mitigating the impacts of climate change./.

