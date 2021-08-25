Ho Chi Minh City has not been short of any supplies. What local people must do is to plan a menu, and soldiers will help them buy the ingredients.



The soldiers, who are used to military training, are still good when it comes to selecting food at supermarkets. They then carefully arrange the food in packages for each household.



Ho Chi Minh City has so many alleyways, and it can be hard to find the houses that food is to be delivered to. But with support from the local youth union, the soldiers are able to find the right address.



Despite the formidable challenges ahead, the military has expressed its steely determination to help Ho Chi Minh City and other southern localities stamp out COVID-19./.

VNA