Soldiers’ special classes in Son La
For many years, numerous special classes have been opened by soldiers in the northern mountainous province of Son La to promote literacy and spread the knowledge to local people.
-
Soldier - teacher Vi Van Liem, Muong Lan Border Station, in class (Photo: VNA)
-
A class in Huoi Pa village, Muong Lan commune, Sop Cop district (Photo: VNA)
-
A literacy class in Huoi Pa village, Muong Lan commune, Sop Cop district (Photo: VNA)
-
Ethnic people in Huoi Pa village on their way to the evening class (Photo: VNA)
-
Soldier Vi Van Liem teaches ethnic people at the literacy class (Photo: VNA)