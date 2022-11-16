Business Bac Giang strives to address difficulties for investment projects The northern province of Bac Giang is taking drastic measures to help solve difficulties for investment projects in an effort to boost production and business activities and economic development, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Reference exchange unchanged on November 16 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,677 VND/USD on November 16, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Second Hyundai Thanh Cong auto factory inaugurated in Ninh Binh Auto manufacturer Thanh Cong Group and Huyndai Motor Group inaugurated the second Huyndai Thanh Cong Vietnam factory in Gian Khau industrial park, the northern province of Ninh Binh, on November 15.