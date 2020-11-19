Society Nearly 240 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Philippines Nearly 240 Vietnamese citizens in the Philippines flew home aboard a VietJet Air flight on November 19.

Society Nearly 280 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Europe A Vietnam Airlines plane brought close to 280 Vietnamese citizens back home from over 20 European nations on November 18 and 19.

Society Cross-border drug trafficker arrested in Tay Ninh The anti-drug police of the southern border province of Tay Ninh on November 19 said a man was recently captured for smuggling 17kg of drug.