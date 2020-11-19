Solutions sought to mobilise resources to build hygienic toilet in rural areas
The Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) and partners held a workshop in Hanoi on November 19 to seek ways to mobilise resources for the building of hygienic toilets in rural areas.
Vice Chairwoman of the VWU Tran Thi Huong said the union has made it a priority to support women in building and using hygienic toilets as part of a campaign to encourage hygienic practice in rural families.
The issue is significant in ensuring the right to sanitation for everyone, especially women living in disadvantaged circumstances and those with disabilities, she said, adding that it will help to gradually change the awareness and behaviours of women, other people and the community about protecting a hygienic environment for the health of the community and their own families.
The VWU needs support and technical assistance from all sectors, the authorities, organisations and enterprises in working for the right to sanitation, Huong said.
Country director of the East Meets West Vietnam Hanh Nguyen highlighted that the issue of environmental hygiene and clean water is more urgent than ever in the central region which was hard hit by historic floods.
The organization will continue to work with local partners to ensure access to clean water and hygiene for disadvantaged communities, she said.
The VWU has coordinated with the East Meets Wests and partners to implement a project on hygiene and clean water in five provinces of Hoa Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Ben Tre. As a result, more than 9,100 households in rural areas were persuaded to build hygienic toilets. Besides, 980 other households, along with 50,000 children and 173 communal health clinics were provided with hand cleaning devices and soap for COVID-19 prevention under the project.
Poor hygiene and lack of clean water are among causes of malnutrition and diseases, especially in children. Under-five children in communities without hygienic toilets are 3.7cm shorter in average than their peers in communities with hygienic toilets. Pneumonia and diarrhea are the cause of nearly one third of deaths of under-five children in Vietnam. /.
