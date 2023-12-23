Son Doong, located in the heart of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, opened to tourists in 2013. (Photo: Courtesy of Oxalis)

Quang Binh (VNA) – Oxalis, the only firm operating expedition adventure tour to Son Doong – the world’s largest natural cave on December 23 announced that the tour is fully booked for the whole of 2024.



Moreover, 200 domestic and foreign tourists have booked for the cave tour in 2025, it added.



The Son Doong expedition is considered one of the adventure tours in Vietnam that attract international tourists the most. Many prestigious newspapers and magazines around the world have highly appreciated the unique tour. British newspaper Daily Mail selected Son Doong cave as the cave with the most impressive camping ground in the world. British television station Dave TV ranked the Son Doong cave expedition tour 5th out of the 20 greatest adventures on the planet. National Geographic UK magazine ranked Son Doong expedition as the world's most classy adventure tour.



During the tour, tourists will cross underground rivers, explore two gigantic cave ceiling collapses, traverse through underground rainforests, and sleep in some of the world’s most magnificent campsites.



Tourists can also visit the Doong village, home to the Bru-Van Kieu ethnic minority group.



Another destination is Hang En where the movie “Peter Pan: The Neverland” was filmed and where ABC News broadcast live the TV programme Good Morning America to the US in 2015.



Son Doong cave was discovered in 1990 by Ho Khanh, a local man in Phong Nha town, Bo Trach district, Quang Binh province. It was announced as the largest cave in the world with a volume of more than 38 million cubic metres.



Son Doong cave tour is currently considered the most expensive and attractive tour in Vietnam with a ticket priced at about 72 million VND (3,000 USD) per person for a 6-day and 5-night tour. Each tour has 10 vistors and about 30 supporters serving as cave safety experts, guides, safety assistants, chefs, rangers, and others carrying luggage, food, and camping equipment.



Son Doong, located in the heart of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, opened to tourists in 2013. It includes at least 150 individual caves, a dense subterranean jungle, and several underground rivers. British magazine Conde Nast Traveler named Son Doong one of the seven must-explore wonders of 2020./.