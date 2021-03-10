Society Hanoi: Future Blue Innovation Competition for high school students launched The Hanoi Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (Hanoi HCYU), VinFast, and AngelHack, a global hackathon organisation, launched the Future Blue Innovation Competition 2021 for high school students on March 10.

Society Vietnam fourth in student numbers in Australia More than 24,000 Vietnamese students were enrolled at Australian educational facilities last year, making the country the fourth-largest source of students in the country behind China, India, and Nepal.