Son La's sappers safely dispose 500-kg bomb left from war
The bomb is 0.75m in diameter,1.5m in length and 500kgs in weight (Photo: VNA)Son La (VNA) – The sapper force under the Military High Command of the northern mountainous province of Son La on March 10 safely set off a 500-kg bomb left from the war in Mai Son district.
The bomb was detected by local residents in Co Noi commune of Mai Son district while digging land. The sappers defined that the bomb, which is 0.75m in diameter and 1.5m in length, was left from the resistance war against French colonists.
The force collaborated with the Mai Son Military Command and local authorities to move the bomb out of the residential area and safely set it off./.