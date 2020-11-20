Politics Vietnam, Indonesia hope for peace, stability in Libya Vietnam and Indonesia have called on the sides involved in Libya to continue implementing their freshly reached ceasefire agreement and move forwards with elections so that peace and stability will soon be established in the nation.

Politics National conference reviews organisation of Party congresses The Politburo held a national cadres’ conference in Hanoi on November 19 to review the organisation of Party congresses at all levels for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Politics Vietnam, Poland hold online deputy ministerial-level political consultation Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung and his Polish counterpart Marcin Przydacz co-chaired a deputy ministerial-level political consultation meeting in the form of videoconferencing on November 19.

Politics Infographic 10th session of 14th NA wraps up successfully The 10th session of the 14th NA has wrapped up successfully with all tasks set for the session being completed.