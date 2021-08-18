South Africa’s Honorary Consul assists military hospitals in COVID-19 combat
The first batch of aid from the Honorary Consul of South Africa in Ho Chi Minh City was delivered to two military-run temporary COVID-19 hospitals based in nearby Binh Duong province on August 17.
The aid is handed over to the military's Hospital 5D in Binh Duong province on August 17 (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The first batch of aid from the Honorary Consul of South Africa in Ho Chi Minh City was delivered to two military-run temporary COVID-19 hospitals based in nearby Binh Duong province on August 17.
The aid includes canned food, noodle, sugar, milk, beverages, medical supplies, and many other essential goods worth about 800 million VND (35,000 USD) in total, the Quan doi Nhan dan (People's Army) newspaper reported.
South Africa’s Honorary Consul Do Thi Kim Lien said she appreciates the enormous efforts by tens of thousands of medical workers in the army to help with the battle against COVID-19, adding that with her modest contribution, she wishes to support those in the frontline.
After Hospital 5B and 5D, next batches of the aid will be delivered to temporary hospital No 5A, 5C, and the Mien Dong (Eastern) Military - Civil Hospital, which has also been transformed into a facility for COVID-19 treatment, on August 18, according to Col. Le Anh Tuan, Deputy Director of the Mass Mobilisation Department of the army’s General Department of Politics./.
After Hospital 5B and 5D, next batches of the aid will be delivered to temporary hospital No 5A, 5C, and the Mien Dong (Eastern) Military - Civil Hospital, which has also been transformed into a facility for COVID-19 treatment, on August 18, according to Col. Le Anh Tuan, Deputy Director of the Mass Mobilisation Department of the army’s General Department of Politics./.