Southeast Asia nations continue to see spikes in COVID-19 cases due to Delta strain
Checking temperatures in Phnom Penh (Photo: AFP)
Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysia recorded a new daily high of 22,242 new COVID-19 cases on August 18, bringing the cumulative total to over 1,466,512.
Of its 13 states and territories, nine reported more than 1,000 cases each day. Selangor posted the highest number with 6,858 new infections.
Previously, the Malaysian health authorities warned that the highly transmissible coronavirus variant Delta is now the dominant strain in the country.
In Cambodia, all returning migrant workers will be classified as Delta variant carriers so alerts must be raised at security and health screening checkpoints along border areas, according to Prime Minister Hun Sen’s instructions.
Phnom Penh’s authorities have locked down areas where people infected with Delta strain were found. On August 18, two more areas in the capital city’s Sen Sok district were put under lockdown for 14 days.
The country documented 593 new COVID-19 cases, including 189 imported, and 12 new deaths on the same day. Its national count now reached 87,190, with 82,666 recoveries and 1,730 fatalities.
The Philippines logged in 11,085 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, taking its total count to 1,776,495. The country also reported 161 new COVID-19 deaths, raising its death toll to 30,623. The capital city of Manila remained the hardest hit with the highest numbers of new cases and patients under treatment./.
