World Malaysia's king calls for consensus among political parties Political parties in Malaysia have reached consensus on early ending the political dispute, one of the reasons that force Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet to resign on August 16 after 17 months in power.

World APEC economies grow 6.1 percent in Q1 The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) region posted a 6.1-percent increase in economic growth in the first quarter of 2021, bouncing back strongly from a 2-percent decline in the first quarter of 2020, according to an updated report by the APEC Policy Support Unit.

World Cambodia strives to complete vaccination for prisoners by August’s end The vaccination of prisoners against COVID-19 in Cambodia is likely to be completed by the end of the month as only 5,000 inmates still need to get vaccinated, according to the country's General Department of Prisons (GDP) spokesman Nouth Savna.