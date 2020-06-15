Southeast Asian countries still record hundreds of new COVID-19 cases
Hanoi (VNA) – Several countries in the Southeast Asian region still recorded hundreds of new COVID-19 infections on June 14.
The situation in Indonesia is considered the most complicated with 857 more cases and 43 fatalities, according to the country’s Health Ministry.
The total number of infections and deaths in Indonesia hit 38,277 and 2,134, respectively.
An additional 755 patients were recovered and discharged from hospitals on June 14, raising the total number of recoveries to 14,531.
Meanwhile, the Philippine Ministry of Health reported 539 more cases and 14 deaths on the same day, bringing the respective tallies to 25,930 and 1,088.
Singapore’s Ministry of Health confirmed 407 new infections, raising the total to 40,604. The death toll remained at 26, while 28,808 patients have given the all-clear.
According to an opinion survey by Thailand’s National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), 52.76 percent of respondents said they are not afraid of being infected with COVID-19 since the country has recorded no locally-transmitted cases for many consecutive days./.