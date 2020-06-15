World Singapore sees record weekly dengue infections The National Environment Agency (NEA) of Singapore has said the weekly number of dengue cases in the island state has reached a record high, with 895 people diagnosed in nearly six days, surpassing the 891 infections reported for one week in 2014.

ASEAN Thailand boosts domestic demand to revive tourism The Thai government will offer a scheme worth 20 billion baht (645,570 USD) to revitalise the tourism industry.

ASEAN Malaysia's FDI rises 3.1 percent in 2019 Malaysia's foreign direct investment (FDI) increased 3.1 percent to 31.7 billion ringgit last year from 30.7 billion ringgit recorded in 2018, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

ASEAN ASEAN, India hold 20th meeting of joint cooperation committee ASEAN and India have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen and deepen their cooperation at the 20th ASEAN-India Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting held via video conference recently.