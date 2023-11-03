World Thailand’s exports show sighn of recovery Automobiles and auto parts, electronics and agricultural products will drive Thai exports in the final quarter of this year, though shipments overall will remain sluggish for 2023, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

World Thai deposits decrease for first time in a decade The value of deposits under the Deposit Protection Agency (DPA) of Thailand fell by 1.32% year-on-year, the first decline in a decade, attributed to a fragile economy and war in the Middle East.

World Thailand establishes anti-online scam centre The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry of Thailand has launched the Anti Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC), a one-stop service point to tackle rampant online scams.

World Laos announces theme, logo of ASEAN Chairmanship 2024 Laos has announced the theme and logo for its the Chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2024.