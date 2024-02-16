Travel Localities report growth in tourist number during Tet holiday Localities across Vietnam saw increases in the number of both domestic and foreign tourists during the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from February 8-14 (the 29th day of the last lunar month to the fifth day of the first lunar month).

Travel Kien Giang asked to verify information on Taiwanese tourist group in Phu Quoc The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has sent a document to the Department of Tourism of Kien Giang, asking the Mekong Delta province to clarify information related to a group of tourists from Taiwan (China) in Phu Quoc.

Travel Localities enjoy rise in foreign visitors: VNAT A strong rise was seen in the number of foreign tourists in many localities across the country during the seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 8-14, led by the central city of Da Nang with nearly 177,000 and Hanoi with nearly 103,000, reported the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

Travel Eo Gio takes the breath away A 20-kilometre journey from Quy Nhon city, the capital of south-central Binh Dinh province, brings visitors to Nhon Ly island commune, where Eo Gio (Windy strait) lies in all its scenic beauty.