Southern localities bustling with tourists during Tet holiday
Southern localities enjoyed a strong rise in the number of tourists during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, which signals a good year for their tourism sector.
Visitors at Suoi Tien cultural park in HCM City on February 13 (Photo: sggp.org.vn)
In Ho Chi Minh City, local tourist destinations saw increases from 10-20% in the visitor numbers. The most popular attractions included Dam Sen and Suoi Tien cultural parks, city tours on double-decker buses and night tours on Sai Gon River.
Meanwhile, more than 330,000 tourists travelled to the beach city of Vung Tau in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province during Tet holiday, up 21% year on year. According to the provincial Department of Tourism, in the first five days of the lunar year, or February 10-14, the province welcomed more than 684,000 visitors, a year-on-year rise of 2.23%, earning 558.42 billion VND (22.82 million USD).
In the southern province of Dong Nai, the local tourism sector served about 150,000 visitors during the holiday, up over 7% year on year, with a tourism revenue of about 75 billion VND.
At the same time, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the southernmost province of Ca Mau said that the locality received more than 177,900 tourists during Tet, a rise of 8% over the same period last year, earning more than 137 billion USD./.