Videos Vietnam’s 2023 multidimensional poverty rate stands at 5.71% Vietnam had over 1.58 million poor and nearly-poor households in 2023, representing approximately 5.71% of the total population, according to the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids, and Social Affairs.

Society Over 40 int’l cruise ships to bring tourists to Nha Trang in 2024 As may as 43 international cruise ships have chosen Nha Trang Bay in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa to dock, bringing tourists to the resort city of Nha Trang, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

Society Vietnamese association established in German city The Vietnamese Association in Hamm city of Germany’s Nordrhein-Westfalen state organised its founding congress on February 18, becoming the first Vietnamese organisation in the city that aims to build a united and strong community.

Society Quang Ninh diversifying tourism products and markets A wealthy Indian couple's decision to choose Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay, for their three-day wedding has reflected the efforts taken by the locality to diversify its tourism products and markets.