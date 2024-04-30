Society Ba Ria - Vung Tau joins in on green tourism trend Various measures are being taken by authorities and businesses in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau to keep up with the green tourism trend to attract more travellers.

Travel Vietnam welcomes over 6 million int'l visitors in four months Vietnam accommodated more than 6.2 million international visitors in the first four months of this year, up 68.3% year on year and 3.9% compared to the same period in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on April 29.

Business Khanh Hoa province seeks tourism partners in Thailand The south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa introduced its tourism potential to potential partners in Thailand at a conference held in the Thai capital Bangkok on April 26.

Travel Hanoi eco-farm excursions appeal to foreigner tourists Duong Lam ancient village in the town of Son Tay on the outskirts of Hanoi, once renowned for its architectural charm and culinary traditions, has become a magnet for foreign visitors as it offers an authentic farm experience.