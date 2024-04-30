Southern localities tapping unique strengths to promote tourism development
Tourists join a city tour in HCM City (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Many localities in the Southeast and Mekong Delta regions have fully tapped their unique strengths and focused on mobilising resources for tourism development, especially investing in key areas and destinations.
Ho Chi Minh City has exerted efforts to attract investment for tourism development, especially in key destinations, as well as built policies to encourage investment in the “non-smoke” industry, said Deputy Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Anh Duc.
According to the official, municipal authorities have concentrated on investing in developing road, waterway, and railway infrastructure to strengthen the connection between local tourist areas and adjacent localities.
Attention has been paid to developing ecological and community tourism areas in Cu Chi and Can Gio districts, he said, adding that a project to develop Can Gio national tourism area has been implemented.
According to the municipal Department of Tourism, HCM City has invested in and developed over 70 ports and terminals to serve passengers and tourists.
In 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, the city has developed over 60 tourism programmes with more than 20 new products, covering its strengths in tourism, contributing to realising the southern economic hub's tourism development roadmap to become a leading dynamic and attractive destination in Asia.
By creating favourable conditions and accompanying investors operating in the tourism and service sectors, as well as developing numerous unique tourist resort and adventure destinations, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has so far drawn over 300 investment projects in this field, with a total investment capital of over 393.1 trillion VND (nearly 15.5 billion USD).
Construction on the Hon Thom marine tourism, resort, and entertainment complex worth 50 trillion VND invested by Sun Group officially kicked off in late March.
With its diverse cultural, spiritual, and ecological tourism products, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang has issued a plan to implement its action programme on tourism infrastructure development in 2024.
Identifying transportation infrastructure is a crucial foundation for developing economic sectors, including tourism, An Giang is speeding up the implementation of inter-regional transport infrastructure projects, including calling for investment in Nang Gu, Thuan Giang, An Hoa bridges, and the first phase of Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang expressway.
The locality has also concentrated on popularising its potential and strengths, and investment opportunities. It has also accelerated administrative reform, and developed solutions to address difficulties facing businesses and investors, thus attracting more investors.
Vice Chairman of the An Giang provincial People’s Committee Le Van Phuoc said the locality aspires to make a comprehensive breakthrough in tourism development and diversify tourism products, aiming to become one of the key centres in the Mekong Delta - one of the nation's key holiday regions./.