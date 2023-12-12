Society Workshop talks strengthening of soft power The strengthening of soft power through modern communication platforms was the focus of an international workshop held in Hanoi on December 11.

Society 1.3km-long rice-themed road set up at Hau Giang exhibition An exhibition featuring Vietnam’s journey from being an importer of rice to becoming the second largest exporter of the grain opened in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on December 11.