Politics Vo Van Thuong relieved from Presidency, position of NA deputy The National Assembly (NA) on March 21 morning adopted a resolution relieving Vo Van Thuong from the Presidency of Vietnam and the position of NA deputy.

Politics Vietnam pledges to continue contributing to UNESCO’s common affairs Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc attended the 219th session of the UNESCO’s Executive Board in Paris on March 18 and 19, during which the Vietnamese representative affirmed that Vietnam always highly evaluates multilateral cooperation and UNESCO’s role, and pledges to continue to make active and positive contributions to the organisation’s common affairs.

Politics South Sudan wants to promote multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam: President Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and South Sudan Nguyen Huy Dung on March 20 presented the Vietnamese President's credentials to President of South Sudan Salvar Kiir Mayardit.

Politics Vietnam contributing to realising objectives of Francophone Community: Deputy FM Vietnam will continue contributing to realising the three key objectives of the Strategic Framework on Francophone Community Cooperation for the 2023-2030 period, said Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet.