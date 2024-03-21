Speaker of Finnish Parliament to visit Vietnam hinh anh 1Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho (Photo: Euractiv.com/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho will pay an official visit to Vietnam from March 24-26.

The visit will be made at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, according to an announcement of the Vietnamese NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs./.
VNA