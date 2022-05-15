Speaker of Singaporean Parliament to visit Vietnam
Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and a delegation from the Singaporean Parliament will pay an official visit to Vietnam from May 18-20.
The visit is made at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, according to the NA’s Committee for External Relations.
Vietnam and Singapore set up their diplomatic ties in August 1973./.