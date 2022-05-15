Politics PM meets Vietnamese embassy officials, community in US Continuing his working visit to the US, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a number of activities on May 14 (local time).

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia hold first border defence exchange Vietnam and Cambodia held the first border defence exchange in the border areas of Loc Ninh district of the former’s Binh Phuoc province and Snuol district of the latter’s Kratie province on May 15.

Politics Greek President arrives in Hanoi for official visit to Vietnam Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and a high-ranking delegation of Greece arrived in Hanoi on May 15 afternoon, beginning their four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics PM visits hotel where President Ho Chi Minh used to work in Boston Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his delegation visited Omni Parket House Hotel where late President Ho Chi Minh used to work in Boston, the capital of Massachusetts, on May 14 (local time) as part of his working trip to the US.