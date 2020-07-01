ASEAN Vietnam prioritises defence-security cooperation in ASEAN Regional Forum As Chair of ASEAN, Vietnam attaches great importance and gives top priority to defence-security cooperation channels in the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, said at the ARF Defence Officials’ Dialogue Video Conference in Hanoi on July 1.

World ASEAN, Australian ministers hold special online meeting on COVID-19 Foreign ministers of ASEAN member countries and Australia agreed to enhance cooperation in COVID-19 control and vaccine development at a teleconferenced special meeting on June 30.

World Laos keep entry restrictions in place until end of July The Lao Government has decided to keep its international border gates closed to normal exit-entry, except for Lao citizens or foreigners with urgent need who must receive permission from the Lao national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

ASEAN ASEAN, Australia to discuss COVID-19 response via video conference The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia planned to join a special video conference on COVID-19 on June 30, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.