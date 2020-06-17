ASEAN Indonesian Gov’t eyes 4.5-5.5 percent economic growth in 2021 The People's Representative Council of Indonesia on June 15 approved a draft economic development and recovery plan for 2021 submitted by the Government, which eyes 4.5-5.5 percent in economic growth.

ASEAN Japan completes procedures to amend trade agreement with ASEAN Japan has completed its legal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the First Protocol to amend the ASEAN-Japan Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP), announced the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 16.

World Thailand continues to support COVID-19 victims Thailand’s cabinet on June 16 approved four aid packages for people hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic who have not previously been given help.

World RoK helps ASEAN countries enhance detection capacity for COVID-19 The Mission of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to ASEAN, in coordination with the ASEAN-RoK Development Cooperation Programme, launched a project on enhancing the detection capacity for COVID-19 in ASEAN countries on June 16.