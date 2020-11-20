The two-hour classes are held deep in the forests, where the students tend to live. Calloused hands, normally only used for farming, now hold pens and write letters for the first time.



As the classes are held in mountainous areas with difficult road conditions, border guards stay at the hamlet.



At the end of the three-month course, students will basically be able to read and write. These classes have helped eliminate illiteracy among the local population and contributed to development in mountainous border areas./.

VNA