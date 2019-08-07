Special national relic site: Vinh Moc Tunnels and Vinh Linh trench

Vinh Moc Tunnels is a unique work in Quang Tri province and a historical and cultural relic site with great historical and educational values, a symbol of immortal patriotism, strong will.
VNA
Wednesday, August 7, 2019 - 17:02:58
Print
Light and sculpture make special artwork
Cao Bang beauty crowned Miss World Vietnam 2019
Nha Lang features Muong culture
Sound house expected to be tourism highlight
Bac Ninh tower honours national heroes
Flying over sea and mountains
Arts performance marks start of Quang Binh cave festival
Eel food festival holds Vietnam record