Special policies necessary for HCM City's development: NA leader
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Secretary of the Party Delegation at the National Assembly, on December 19 chaired a meeting between the NA Party Delegation and the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on devising a project to build a draft resolution on pilot mechanisms and policies for the development of the city to replace the NA's Resolution 54.
The mechanisms and policies have been piloted in the city since January 2018 following Resolution 54, with a duration of five years.
In October this year, the Government suggested that the NA allow the city to continue piloting some special mechanisms until the end of 2023 instead of 2022..
Meanwhile, a project to develop an international financial centre in the city is being built, requiring adjustments of policies in finance, technology, banking, foreign exchange and relevant policies to serve as the legal foundation for the project.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai held that a new resolution replacing Resolution 54 is crucial to smooth resources for the city and create a momentum for it to rebounce.
Addressing the meeting, NA Chairman Hue lauded the HCM City Party Committee in building the draft resolution with more than 50 proposed policies.
He asked the city to focus on implementing four major policy groups, including existing policies included in Resolution 54 that have proved their efficiency; policies that are not included in Resolution 54 but are being carried out effectively in other localities; policies allowing the city to apply amended and supplemented contents of some revised laws; and policies exclusively applied for HCM City to remove obstacles facing the city.
Underlining that the draft resolution will bring about both intermediate and long-term benefits for the city and help promote its development and renovation, the NA leader stressed the need to clarify the contents and the authority to implement the resolution, along with a specific plan to realise it after it is issued.
He said that the draft resolution should be finalised for discussion at a NA session in May 2023./.