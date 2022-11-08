Business Banking system’s liquidity remains good: SBV Governor The liquidity of the whole banking system has remained good, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong has said.

Business Bac Giang steps up efforts to boost international cooperation The Bac Giang People's Committee has issued a scheme on promoting international cooperation with foreign localities for the 2021 – 2025 period with a view to mobilising outside resources for its socio-economic growth.

Business Aquatic exports likely to hit record of over 10 bln USD in 2022 Aquatic exports are forecast to have hit a record of 10 billion USD in this November thanks to businesses’ flexible adaptation to changes in the global market, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Many industry stocks draw foreign capital in October Many stocks unexpectedly received a large amount of capital inflows from foreign investors, especially some banking stocks, even though the market went down in October.