Politics Vietnam-Australia relationship at its best ever: Deputy FM The relationship between Vietnam and Australia is developing strongly and at its best ever, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu said on March 3.

Politics Vietnam welcomes Ukraine-Russia dialogue: Spokeswoman Vietnam welcomes the ongoing dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, and hopes that the sides will soon find long-term peaceful solutions to differences in line with international law and taking account of legitimate rights and interests of the concerned parties, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s news reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 3.

Politics Vietnam, Laos enhance security collaboration The 12th security cooperation conference between Vietnam and Laos took place in Vientiane on March 3, under the co-chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang and his Lao counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. Kongthong Phongvichith.