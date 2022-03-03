Spokesperson informs press on policy on visa, vaccine passport
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang informed the press on Vietnam’s policy on visa and mutual recognition of vaccine passport during a regular press conference of the ministry held online on March 3.
Foreigners, overseas Vietnamese and their family members holding eligible documents will be allowed to enter the country in accordance with the Law on Foreigners’ Entry into, Exit from, Transit through, and Residence in Vietnam, Hang said.
Foreigners entering Vietnam for tourism purpose should follow guidance of a pilot programme on receiving foreign tourists by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Vietnamese nationals can return to Vietnam freely on regular international commercial flights, the spokesperson said.
To help with socio-economic recovery and development, as well as bolster international integration in the new normal, and facilitate trade between Vietnam and countries and territories, the MoFA has submitted a detailed proposal on visa issuance and exemption to the Prime Minister to consider and make decision.
Under the proposal, the procedures for granting visas and visa exemption would follow the 2014 law on foreigners’ entry into, exit from, transit through and residence in Vietnam (adjusted and supplemented in 2019) and documents guiding the implementation of the law. Requirements on quarantine upon arrival and restrictions in entry purposes would be removed.
The proposal also asked to apply bilateral visa exemption in line with international agreements or in the principle of reciprocity, and resume unilateral visa exemption for visitors from 13 countries under Article 13 of the law on entry and exit and the Government's resolutions.
Once the proposal is approved, the ministry will publicise details for all people, enterprises and foreigners to know, the spokesperson added.
Regarding the recognition of vaccine passports, Hang said as of March 2, Vietnam had reached agreement with 15 countries and territories, namely Japan, the US, the UK, Australia, India, Belarus, Cambodia, the Philippines, Palestine, the Maldives, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Turkey and Singapore./.