Spokeswoman: Countries call for sustainable peace in East Sea
Many countries expressed their concern over the situation in the East Sea and affirmed a need to maintain sustainable peace and long-term stability in the important waters, during the 37th ASEAN Summit and the 15th East Asia Summit (EAS), Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
During the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on November 19, she said that in order to reach such a goal, they called for the upholding of a sense of responsibility, in particular avoiding actions that could further exacerbate tension and complicate the situation, while refraining from militarisation.
Countries highlighted the need to uphold international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which is a legal framework for every activity at sea and the settlement of disputes by peaceful means.
She said countries urged ASEAN and China to step up the full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) as well as efforts to resume negotiations on an effective and efficient Code of Conduct in the East Sea in line with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS.
The above contents were fully reflected in the Chairman’s Statement from the 37th ASEAN Summit and the EAS-15, Hang said./.
