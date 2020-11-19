Politics Vietnam, Panama boost bilateral cooperation and friendship Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on November 18 held talks via video conference with his Panamanian counterpart Federico Alfaro Boyd as part of activities marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Politics Japanese ambassador to ASEAN speaks of Vietnam’s excellent role Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira has spoken highly of the role of Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in 2020 with the successful organisation of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings despite COVID-19.

Politics Foreign officials highlight signing of RCEP Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Peter Altmaier has welcomed the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement between 15 signatories in Asia-Pacific.