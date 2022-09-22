Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always treasures and wants to strengthen cooperation with Thailand, especially in agriculture and rural development, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.



During the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on September 22, Hang said Vietnam also wants to work with Thailand in improving farm produce quality, and renewing sci-tech to bring greater benefits to the two countries’ farmers, contributing to their bilateral strategic partnership.



Vietnam is a responsible member on global issues, including food security. Since early this year, Vietnam has boosted food exports, with a record 4.19 million tonnes shipped abroad in the first seven months of this year, up 20.5% year-on-year, Hang affirmed.



As a leading rice exporter, Vietnam always respects market rules and abides by the World Trade Organisation’s regulations and terms in international trade agreements that it already signed, she stressed./.