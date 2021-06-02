At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)



VKFrontier and Tan Van Dai JSC have become two major sponsors of the Vietnamese Paralympic delegation.



The sponsorship will ease the difficulties facing the sportsmen and women in the face of COVID-19 and be a source of encouragement for all athletes with disabilities and those competing in Tokyo in particular.



Vietnam will send 11 athletes to this year’s Paralympics, from August 24 to September 5, including three in track and field and four each in swimming and weightlifting.



Vietnamese athletes secured one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016./.

VNA