Southeast Asian sport delegations visit My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Representatives from Southeast Asian sport delegations highly valued Vietnam’s preparations for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), while inspecting some competition venues for the Games in Hanoi on March 19.

In Hanoi, they travelled to the My Dinh National Stadium, the My Dinh Water Sports Stadium, and the National Sports Training Centre.

“Since Vietnam announced the SEA Games 31’s official date in late 2021, the country has exerted tremendous efforts, and preparations are in full swing to meet the deadlines,” said Director (Projects) of the Singapore National Olympic Council Anthony Lee.

He believed that the regional sporting event this year will be smooth-sailing and organised efficiently.

The renovation of My Dinh National Stadium, which is to host football and track and field, has been fundamentally completed while the Water Sports Stadium is also being renovated to meet international standards, ready to host the Games.

For his part, Vice President of the Olympic Council of Malaysia Paduka Nur Azmi Ahmad spoke highly of progress made in the preparations at My Dinh Stadium and the National Sports Training Centre, despite various challenges facing Vietnam, especially the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice President of the Olympic Council of Malaysia Paduka Nur Azmi Ahmad addresses a session held during the visit (Photo: VNA)

Underlining the significance of facilities serving the Games, he added that Vietnamese agencies need to speed up the remaining tasks and make sure that deadlines will be met.

Hoang Quoc Vinh from the Vietnam Sports Administration and a member of the organising board for the Games, said that competition venues and accommodation facilities are to be handed over to the board in mid-April.

The SEA Games 31 in Vietnam marks the return of the regional sporting competitions after a halt due to COVID-19, he affirmed, adding that more tournaments will be held afterwards.

During the trips, delegates voiced their opinions to improve preparations, suggesting that the organisers promptly inform countries of a detailed schedule so they can begin sending athletes to Vietnam for training before the commencement of the competitions.

Delegates visits shooting venue at National Sports Training Centre (Photo: VNA)

The Games, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expect to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact./.