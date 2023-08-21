Culture - Sports Infographic (interactive) Five best-rated street foods in Vietnam When it comes to street food, Vietnam delivers big on flavour. The following are five Vietnamese street eats most favoured by readers of international food magazine TasteAtlas.

Culture - Sports Hanoi museums, relic sites strive to provide new experiences to visitors Various new products and services have been provided by museums and relic sites in Hanoi with an aim to lure more visitors, especially youngsters, and promote their values at the same time.