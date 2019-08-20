The team of the Vietnamese community in Hungary (Photo: VNA)

The first football tournament sponsored by the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe was recently held in Budapest, Hungary, with the aim of connecting Vietnamese people in Europe.The tournament was organised in the round-robin format. Each team of the five squads played a total of four matches.The team of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic won the championship thanks to their outstanding technical skills and physical strength.They were followed by the squads from the Vietnamese communities in Bulgaria, Austria, Hungary and Slovakia.Meanwhile, the 20th Open Golden Racket tennis tournament was held in Prague, the Czech Republic from August 17-18.The association of Vietnamese people in the Czech Republic and the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe sponsored the event.This is one of the annual biggest sport activities in the Czech Republic to strengthen friendship and connection between Vietnamese in the country and Europe in general.More than 200 tennis players from over 20 clubs of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Germany, Ukraine and Vietnam competed at the event.-VNA