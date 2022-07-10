Videos Hue Festival built from enthusiasm of local youth Hue Festival 2022 has had a complete makeover, from being held throughout the four seasons to building a youthful, dynamic, and integrated image of Hue. Such changes have involved the participation and contribution of young local people, who will inherit and promote the values the Hue Festival has built over the past 20 years.

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan More than 100 photos capturing Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan are on display at an exhibition that opened in Hanoi on July 8.

Culture - Sports Video clip launched to promote Vietnamese tourism The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has launched a video clip Vietnam: Di de yeu! – Wonders of Vietnam (Vietnam: Travel to Love! - Wonders of Vietnam) to introduce beautiful destinations of Vietnam.