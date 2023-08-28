Spouses of Vietnamese, Singaporean PMs visit handicraft facility of disabled people
The spouse of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Le Thi Bich Tran, and the spouse of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Ho Ching, visited the Vun Art Cooperative in Ha Dong district, Hanoi on August 28 afternoon.
Ho Ching is accompanying her husband on a three-day official visit to Vietnam from August 27-29.
Van Art is a collective economic model founded in 2017 by Le Viet Cuong, a disabled person, with the desire to preserve and introduce traditional culture, create jobs for people with disabilities and make use of fabric scraps towards protecting the environment.
In Vun Art, silk fabric scraps are put together to create vibrant artworks imbued with Vietnamese culture through the skilful hands and creativity of people with disabilities. Additionally, Vun Art also provides vocational training courses on fabric painting for people with disabilities, with the participation of leading painters in Vietnam.
The two ladies visited the production workshop of the cooperative, where the craftspeople create unique handicraft products.
Craftsmen introduced the guests to a painting of President Ho Chi Minh, which is currently being completed. The ladies were extremely impressed with the meticulousness and perseverance of craftspeople in the process of creating the work.
The ladies experienced making fabric paintings under the guidance of Vun Art members.
They showed their appreciation for the works created by disabled craftspeople of Vun Art, expressing their belief that this model will continue to be expanded and help more people with difficulties in the future.
The creative use of rags also helps to protect the environment, demonstrating sustainable business development, the ladies said.
They said that a big journey starts with small steps, affirming that workers at Vun Art are the ones who have created a great source of inspiration and motivation for many people in society./.