Business HCM City Export Forum and Trade Fair slated for May 8-11 The Ho Chi Minh City Export Forum and Fair 2024 will be held in the southern metropolis on May 8-11, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade announced on February 22.

Business Vinh Phuc aims to become largest auto, motorbike manufacturing centre The northern province of Vinh Phuc targets to become one of Vietnam's largest automobile and motorbike manufacturing centres by 2030, according to the Provincial Planning Project for the period of 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050.

Business VinFast to supply 600 EVs to three Indonesian businesses VinFast, Vietnam’s first electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, on February 22 announced that it has just signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three Indonesian business clients to provide 600 EVs for their corporate fleets.

Business VietJet Air to purchase 20 A330-900 wide-bodies Vietjet Air has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus for the purchase of 20 A330-900 wide-bodies, the leading aircraft manufacturer of Europe announced on February 22.