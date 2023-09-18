Business HDBank recognised as ADB leading partner bank in Vietnam The Ho Chi Minh City Housing Development Commercial Joint Stock Bank (HDB) has been recently honoured as the “Leading Partner Bank in Vietnam” by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Business Symposium discusses Vietnam-Japan economic cooperation A scientific symposium took place in Hanoi on September 18, discussing relations between Vietnam and Japan and economic cooperation prospects in alignment with Vietnam’s development phases.

Business Hai Phong to build second coastal economic zone The northern port city of Hai Phong plans to develop a 20,000ha coastal economic zone (EZ) in its southern part, said the municipal EZ Management Board.

Business World Safety and Operations Conference to take place in Hanoi The World Safety and Operations Conference (WSOC) will take place in Hanoi from September 19-21 under the theme of “Leadership in Action: Driving Safer and More Efficient Operations”.