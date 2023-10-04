Business Ninh Thuan - Greenery in the “Desert” Ninh Thuan province, which has been dubbed miniature replica of the Sahara Desert in Vietnam, is stepping up the application of high technology in agricultural production to form large-scale areas and projects and produce high-quality agricultural products to meet market demand.

Business Dong Nai’s FDI attraction surpasses yearly plan The southern province of Dong Nai drew over 120 foreign-invested projects worth nearly 940 million USD in the first nine months of this year, surpassing the yearly plan by around 34%, said the Dong Nai Industrial Zones Authority (DIZA) on October 3.

Videos Rubber export revenue at 1.89 billion USD Vietnam posted revenue of 1.89 billion USD from the export of 1.42 million tonnes of rubber during the first nine months of this year. Though volumes increased, there was a year-on-year fall of 17.4% in value.

Business Conference promotes strength, potential of Cao Bang A conference was held in Hanoi on October 3 to introduce the advantages and development potential of the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.