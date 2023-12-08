Business Tay Ninh’s economy to grow 5.5% this year The gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of the southern province of Tay Ninh is expected to grow 5.5% this year to reach 59.23 trillion VND (2.44 billion USD), the municipal People’s Committee reported.

Business Cashew exporters from Ivory Coast explore cooperative opportunities with Binh Phuoc A delegation from the Cashew Exporters Association of Ivory Coast (AEC-CI) held a working session with representatives from the Cashew Association of Binh Phuoc province on December 7 on cooperation possibilities between the two sides.

Business Da Nang welcomes first flight from Manila Flight 5J 5756 of low-cost airline Cebu Pacific Air, carrying 177 passengers from Manila, landed at the Da Nang International Airport on December 7, making it the first flight from the Philippine capital to the central city of Da Nang.

Business Vietnam, RoK foster cooperation in trade, industry, energy Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Bang Moon-kyu co-chaired the 13th meeting of the Vietnam-RoK Joint Committee for Trade, Industry and Energy Cooperation and the 7th meeting of the Joint Committee for the implementation of the Vietnam-RoK free trade agreement in Seoul on December 7.