Business Agricultural products key part of Vietnam’s exports to Guangdong Together with electronic devices, agricultural products like rice, coffee, tea, pepper, chilli, dragon fruit and processed food are Vietnam’s key export items to Guangdong, China, according to an official.

Business Bad debt remains big concern for banking system in 2024 The banking sector will continue to face great challenges in 2024, especially those from bad debts when Circular 02/2023/TT-NHNN of the State Bank of Vietnam on credit institutions and foreign bank branches' debt rescheduling and maintaining loan categories to help clients in difficulties expires on June 30, 2024.

Business VinFast to introduce new EV concept, technology at CES 2024 in US Vietnamese auto maker VinFast has announced its participation in Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, one of the biggest tech events in the world, taking place from January 9 - 12, 2024 in Las Vegas city, the US.