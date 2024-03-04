Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State budget revenue from export-import activities in the first two months of this year reached 56.42 trillion VND (2.35 billion USD), or 15% of the estimate, down 2.4% year on year, reported the General Department of Customs on March 4.

Accordingly, exports were estimated at 59.34 billion USD, up 19.2% annually while imports went up 18% to 54.62 billion USD, generating a surplus of 4.72 billion USD.

The customs sector detected and handled 1,222 cases of customs law violations, with an estimated value of over 1.67 trillion VND; transferred eight cases to other agencies for legal proceedings, collecting 67.6 billion VND to the State budget.

This year, the sector has been assigned by the National Assembly to collect a State budget revenue of 375 trillion VND, with 204 trillion VND from export-import activities.

To achieve these goals, it will continue to reform customs policies and procedures, ensure State customs management and combat trade fraud, thus improving the effectiveness of fulfilling the tasks of safeguarding national sovereignty and economic security.



At the same time, it will ensure the full legal basis for the building and launch of digital customs and smart customs models, thereby facilitating export-import businesses, promoting trade, and contributing to achieving economic growth targets./.