State leader chairs meeting on building key legal training institutions
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, chaired a meeting discussing the building of several key legal training institutions on April 28.
The meeting assessed the results of implementing the Prime Minister’s Decisions on a project to build the Hanoi Law University and Ho Chi Minh City Law University into key educational institutions for training legal officers and a project to turn the Academy of Justice into a major training centre for judicial positions.
Addressing the event, President Phuc stressed that public units, including schools and hospitals, play an extremely important role in national developments.
He spoke highly of efforts made by the universities and academy to carry out the two projects, reflected through the improvement in their training scale and quality.
Phuc emphasised the need to continue increasing the training quality to meet higher requirements, especially in the context of international integration and the occurrence of international lawsuits and conflicts.
He affirmed that the State always pays attention to supporting the units, and require localities to help them in issues related to the ground and resources.
In order to become the country’s key units in training legal officers and judicial positions, the institutions must exert more efforts with a greater determination and the spirit of daring to think and daring to do and proactively proposing necessary mechanisms, policies and measures, he added./.