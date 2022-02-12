Society HCM City welcomes female footballers after historic advance to World Cup finals Two coaches and nine players of the women’s national football team received a warm welcome in Ho Chi Minh City when returning to their city on late February 11, following the team’s first-ever advance to the finals of a FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Society HCM City’s 1st metro line to start trials by year-end Ho Chi Minh City’s metro line No 1 between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc city will start trial operations by December 31 this year.

Society Film screening in France calls for support for Vietnam’s AO/dioxin victims A documentary was screened in Choisy-le-Roi, a city in the suburbs of France’s Paris, on February 10 to call for support for the victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin in Vietnam.

Society Kien Giang focuses on key projects for socio-economic development The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is accelerating the progress of key projects which are considered as a driving force to boost its socio-economic development.