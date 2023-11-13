Sci-Tech Vietnam has necessary conditions, factors to develop semiconductor industry: Insiders In the near future, Vietnam will become a reliable partner and an important link in the global semiconductor manufacturing and supply chains, according to Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Videos Vietnam on fastest pace for digital economic growth in region Vietnam's digital economy is growing at the fastest pace in Southeast Asia with gross merchandise value expected to increase by 28%, from 18 billion USD in 2021 to 23 billion USD.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s leading high-quality food testing laboratory opens The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have recently handed over equipment and officially opened a new laboratory at the Reference Testing and Agrifood Quality Consultancy (RETAQ) Centre, making it a leading food safety testing lab in the country.

Sci-Tech Vietnam aims high on semiconductors The launch of the Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Network was big, but just the starting point of the country's ambition to stay at the forefront of the global chip supply chain.