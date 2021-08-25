Hotline: (024) 39411349
Politics

State leader meets US Vice President

Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for US Vice President Kamala Haris in Hanoi on August 25.
VNA

  Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts a reception for US Vice President Kamala Haris, who is on a three-day visit to Vietnam.

  • Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and US Vice President Kamala Haris. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)

  • Meeting between Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and US Vice President Kamala Haris in Hanoi. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)

  • Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and US Vice President Kamala Haris. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)

  • Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts a reception for US Vice President Kamala Haris, who is on a three-day visit to Vietnam. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)

  • US Vice President Kamala Haris at the meeting (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)

  • Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at his meeting with US Vice President Kamala Haris (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)

