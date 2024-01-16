President Vo Van Thuong pays floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong and a working delegation paid homage to President Ho Chi Minh at Chung Son temple, a sacred site dedicated to ancestors of the revered leader, and at the Kim Lien special national heritage site in Nam Dan district, the central province of Nghe An on January 16.



They respectfully offered incense and flowers in memory of President Ho Chi Minh, the great leader of the Vietnamese Party and people, and a national liberation hero.



The Chung Son temple, situated atop Chung mountain in Kim Lien commune, holds deep historical ties with the childhood of the late President. It was inaugurated in 2020 to commemorate his 130th birth anniversary.



Located in Kim Lien and Nam Giang communes, the Kim Lien special national heritage site preserves artifacts and relics closely connected to the family, childhood and two visits the President made to his hometown.



The same day, the delegation extended their tributes by offering flowers and incense at the memorial site of Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong, an eminent disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, in Hung Thong commune, Hung Nguyen district./.