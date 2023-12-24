Politics Condolences extended to Czech Republic over university shooting President Vo Van Thuong on December 23 sent a message of condolences to President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel over the December 21 shooting at Charles University in Prague that claimed many lives and left many wounded.

Politics 32nd National Diplomatic Conference wraps up The 32nd National Diplomatic Conference concluded on December 23 after five working days.

Politics Conference spotlights achievements, outlook of Vietnam-India ties Vietnamese and Indian scholars and experts gathered at a conference in Hanoi on December 22 to discuss achievements of the Vietnam-India relations over the past 50 years and outlook for the bilateral ties in the future.