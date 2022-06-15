State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Binh (VNA) - State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged authorities of the central province of Quang Binh to exploit its unique advantages for sustainable development when chairing a working session with representatives from the Standing Committee of the provincial Party Committee on June 15.



The leader underlined the need for the locality to have a long-term vision in development, saying tourism should be turned into a spearhead economic sector.



Quang Binh has advantages and conditions to develop airports and ports, he said, noting the locality should focus on developing eco-tourism, and adventure, sport and culture tourism, and pay special heed to conserving and rationally exploiting the World Natural Heritage Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.



Regarding overall socio-economic development, President Phuc said the locality needs to concentrate on four pillars: tourism, smart agriculture, industry, and sustainable maritime economic development.



He suggested Quang Binh develop key industries with competitive advantage such as electricity and renewable energy; and sea-based economic sectors.



Attention should be paid to developing infrastructure in ethnic minority areas, strongly improving investment and business environment to attract more investment, and promoting digital transformation in providing public services, he stressed.



The President also demanded the local authorities to focus on ensuring security and defence, strengthening defence capability both at sea and on land, in order to maintain national territorial sovereignty and prevent border crimes.



Last year, amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quang Binh still exceeded 13 socio-economic development targets. Many key projects on energy were completed. As many as 88 out of the 128 communes in the locality were recognised as new-style rural areas. Socio-economic development measures in ethnic minority areas also proved effective./.