Politics Vietnamese, Lao legislatures deepen cooperatives ties Vietnam always gives the highest priority to consolidating and enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Laos, including the traditonal cooperative ties between their legislatures, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly and President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Parliamentarians Group Tran Thanh Man affirmed on July 19.

Politics President visits garment production factory in Hai Phong President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 19 visited Sao Mai Trading Company Ltd.’s garment plant in Hai Phong’s Vinh Bao district as part of his working trip to the northern port city.

Politics Vietnam, Azerbaijan to boost cooperation in potential fields Vietnam and Azerbaijan have potential to boost cooperation in various fields, particularly in economy, trade and investment, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son told visiting Azerbaijan Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov at their meeting in Hanoi on July 19.

Politics WB’s policy consultancy contributes to Vietnam’s socio-economic development: official The World Bank (WB)’s policy consultancy has significantly contributed to socio-economic development and the fulfillment of development targets in Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council said on July 19.