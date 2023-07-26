Politics President’s visit expected to open new chapter in Vietnam-Italy relations The State visit by President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse to Italy at the invitation of Italian President Sergio Mattarella, the first by the State leader to a G7 member which is a strategic partner of Vietnam, is taking place in the context that the bilateral relationship is in prime time across all areas and in both bilateral and multilateral aspects.

Politics President meets Vietnamese community, foreign friends in Italy State President Vo Van Thuong on July 25 (local time) met in Rome with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy and representatives of the Vietnamese businesses and community there, as part of his State visit to the European country.

Politics President arrives in Rome for State visit to Italy, visit to the Vatican State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse arrived in Rome on July 25 evening (Vietnam time) for a State visit to Italy and a visit to the Vatican, made at invitations of President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis.

