President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a delegation of high-ranking officials offer incense at the Quang Tri ancient citadel (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a delegation of high-ranking officials on April 29 offered incense at the Quang Tri ancient citadel, a special national relic site, in memory of soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the famous Quang Tri battle to defend the country.



The President is in the central province of Quang Tri to attend a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Quang Tri and the 81-day-and-night battle defending the Quang Tri ancient citadel (1972-2022).



During the anti-US war to defend the country, thousands of Vietnamese soldiers died in the battle to defend the ancient citadel and Quang Tri town died in the summer of 1972.

President Phuc and the delegation also took part in an event to issue a collection of stamp to mark the anniversary, which aims to promote patriotism and pride of the glorious history of the nation and of Quang Tri as well.



Earlier the same day, the President paid tribute to the late Party General Secretary Le Duan at his memorial site in Trieu Phong district.



He also participated in the inaugural ceremony for the Trieu Thanh school in Trieu Phong, which was built with donations from philanthropists in response to President Phuc’s appeal.



Later, the State leader attended an event to start construction of a 55km-long coastal road connecting the East-West Economic Corridor. When complete in 2025, the road will create an inter-regional transport axis, boosting sea-based economic development in Quang Tri and adjacent localities.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offers incense at a temple dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Tra Vinh province (Photo: VNA)

*On the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offered incense at a temple dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh and the war martyr cemetery of Tra Vinh, as part of his working trip to the southern province./.